2026 Outlook: Bengals

The Bengals DST was rarely good in 2025 and should not be drafted in 2026. While they added defensive linemen Dexter Lawrence, Jonathan Allen, Boye Mafe and rookie Cashius Howell, plus defensive backs Kyler Dugger, Ja'Sir Taylor and Bryan Cook, this unit still has a lot to prove before we trust them in our Fantasy lineups. Kudos to the Bengals for loading up on defense in free agency and the NFL Draft. Perhaps the DST could emerge as a Fantasy starter at some point this season.

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