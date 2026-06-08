2026 Outlook: Bills

With a tough schedule filled with good offenses and just 36 sacks last season, the Bills DST wasn't a helpful option. That figures to be the case again in 2026 - even though they'll play a second-place schedule, they'll still battle against the entire NFC North, the entire AFC West, the Rams, the Texans (in Week 1) and the Ravens. It looks like a year where the Bills offense will have to carry the load, even if Buffalo added veteran edge rusher Bradley Chubb and rookie T.J. Parker to their defensive front. Look elsewhere for a DST to start your 2026 season.

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