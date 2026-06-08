2026 Outlook: Brashard Smith

Smith could be anywhere from second to fourth on the depth chart for the Chiefs this season, and his role in training camp is worth monitoring. He could be worth a late-round flier in all leagues if he's the handcuff to Kenneth Walker III. Kansas City not only signed Walker this offseason to lead the backfield, but the Chiefs also added Emari Demercado as a free agent and spent a fifth-round pick in the NFL Draft on Emmett Johnson. It will be hard for Smith to be Fantasy relevant as long as Walker is healthy, but if he were to miss any time, then Smith could be a popular waiver-wire addition if he's the direct backup. As a rookie in 2025, Smith shared touches with Kareem Hunt and Isiah Pacheco, and he finished with 44 carries for 151 yards and 25 catches for 172 yards and a touchdown on 35 targets. His best asset is his ability to catch the ball, which might earn him a role in tandem with Walker. But we don't expect much from Smith this season as long as Walker is healthy. And Smith also has to prove he's better than Demercado and Johnson early in the year.

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