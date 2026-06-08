2026 Outlook: Breece Hall

Hall carries appeal as a potential workhorse for a Jets squad that improved its offensive line, but he also carries risk since he's coming off a down year and may lose passing down snaps again on a team that could continue to rank in the bottom 10 in points scored, just as they have for the past seven seasons (and bottom five in six of seven). It's why he's among Fantasy's most polarizing picks, selected as soon as 20th overall and as late as 39th overall in our offseason mocks. We'd recommend cautiously drafting him as a No. 2 running back as close to Round 4 as possible. Hall's workload changed in 2025 - although he averaged a career-high 15.2 rush attempts per game, he also lost a huge chunk of third-down work to Isaiah Davis and posted a career-low three targets and 2.3 receptions per game. That's expected to continue in 2026: new offensive coordinator Frank Reich has always utilized a running-downs back and a passing-downs back. New quarterback Geno Smith not only has a career RB target rate of 17.6% but also has led one RB to over 15 PPR points in six years as a full-time starter (Kenneth Walker, 16.5 in 11 games in 2024). Additions to the Jets' passing game may lighten the rushing workload as well. Landing a big contract extension takes the pressure off Hall to perform, not that it made a difference last year when he averaged 13 PPR and 10.7 non-PPR points.

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