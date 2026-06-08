2026 Outlook: Broncos

Denver has one of the best defenses in the NFL, and the Broncos DST is a top unit once again in 2026. Fantasy managers should plan to draft the Broncos DST with a late-round pick in all leagues. Led by Nik Bonitto, Jonathon Cooper and Zach Allen, Denver led the NFL in sacks in 2025 with 68. The secondary, which is led by Patrick Surtain II and Talanoa Hufanga, is also among the best in the NFL, and the Broncos were tied for fourth in the league last season with the fewest points allowed with 309. This should be another standout year for the Broncos DST in 2026.

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