2026 Outlook: Browns

Without Myles Garrett to anchor the unit, the Browns DST is no longer a must-draft option. Not all hope is lost, though, as the team still features cornerback Denzel Ward, newly-acquired pass rusher Jared Verse and talented sophomores Carson Schwesinger and Mason Graham. Starting the season at Jacksonville and Tampa Bay isn't great, but the next three games are against the Panthers, Steelers and Jets. Consider the Browns DST a low-end starting option and worth using when the matchups are right.

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