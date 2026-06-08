2026 Outlook: Bryce Young

We do not recommend drafting Young in a one-QB league and prefer him as a backup in leagues where you can start two quarterbacks. Young has never averaged even 200 yards passing per game for a full season, and his career six yards per pass attempt and 3.5% TD rate both rank 22nd out of 22 QBs who have thrown at least 1,000 passes in the last three seasons. Young is particularly dangerous in Dynasty leagues because his youth could cause some to overvalue him. It is a very real possibility that 2026 is his last as a full-time starter, meaning any bonus given to him based on his age and potential longevity may never be realized.

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