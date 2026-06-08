2026 Outlook: Caleb Douglas

Douglas has the perfect storm of an open competition at receiver against minimal veteran talent. It'll make him decent as far as late-round fliers in deeper redraft leagues go, but he'll especially garner attention late in every keeper league and with a top-20 pick in rookie-only drafts. Standing at 6-foot-3 and 206 pounds, the third-rounder out of Texas Tech is a solid route runner with really good change-of-direction skills and juke moves. He's not as physical as you might like, and he's more of a strider than a speedster, but he's a two-year starter whose experience in a spread offense should translate cleanly into what the Dolphins could do in 2026. Even if he goes undrafted in seasonal formats, don't be surprised if he ends up being a bye-week option this year.

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