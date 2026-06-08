2026 Outlook: Carson Beck

The Cardinals selected Beck in the third round of the NFL Draft from Miami, and he has a chance to compete for playing time this season. Beck is not worth drafting in most seasonal leagues, but he could be a late-round flier in deeper multiple-QB formats. In rookie-only drafts for Dynasty leagues, Beck is worth a Round 3 pick in one-quarterback formats and a Round 2 selection in multiple-QB leagues. Arizona's depth chart has two veterans at the top with Jacoby Brissett, who should be the starter in Week 1, and Gardner Minshew. It's not a stretch for Beck to get playing time in his rookie campaign if either struggles, or the Cardinals might want to see if Beck could be the quarterback of the future. In 2025 with the Hurricanes, Beck completed 72.4 percent of his passes for 3,813 yards, 30 touchdowns and 12 interceptions over 16 games. He could be a surprise Fantasy option given the weapons in Arizona, but he has to prove himself first -- if he gets on the field. At best, Beck would be a waiver-wire addition in most redraft leagues this year.

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