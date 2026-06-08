Skip to Main Content
Football
Football
ChevronDown

2026 Outlook: Colts

2026 fantasy player outlook for Colts, DST, Indianapolis Colts

By CBS Sports Staff
1 min read
Add CBS Sports on Google

The Colts were a mediocre Fantasy defense last year and begin this year with the Ravens and Chiefs, so you don't likely want to draft them. They did add Arden Key, which should help the pass rush, and drafted linebacker CJ Allen in Round 2 and safety A.J. Haulcy in Round 3, so it is possible they show improvement and become a streaming option later in the year.

Add CBS Sports on Google
Now Playing
Share Video
Link copied!