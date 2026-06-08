2026 Outlook: Colts

The Colts were a mediocre Fantasy defense last year and begin this year with the Ravens and Chiefs, so you don't likely want to draft them. They did add Arden Key, which should help the pass rush, and drafted linebacker CJ Allen in Round 2 and safety A.J. Haulcy in Round 3, so it is possible they show improvement and become a streaming option later in the year.

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