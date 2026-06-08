2026 Outlook: Corey Kiner

Kiner will compete for a backup role with the Cardinals this season, but he is not worth drafting in any leagues. Arizona has Jeremiyah Love, Tyler Allgeier, James Conner and Trey Benson ahead of Kiner on the depth chart, and he is likely behind Zonovan Knight as well coming into training camp. We'll see if anything changes prior to the season, but Kiner isn't expected to make much of a Fantasy impact in 2026. As a rookie in 2025, Kiner had 12 carries for 58 yards and two catches for 15 yards on three targets in four games.

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