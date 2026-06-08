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2026 Outlook: Daniel Carlson

2026 fantasy player outlook for Daniel Carlson, K, Las Vegas Raiders

By CBS Sports Staff
1 min read
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Carlson should be considered a No. 2 Fantasy kicker coming into the season, and he is not worth drafting in the majority of leagues. If he starts off the season playing well, then add Carlson off the waiver wire. In 2025, Carlson made 22 of 27 field-goal attempts, including going 5 of 8 from 50-plus yards. He was also 21 of 22 on PATs. The Raiders should give Carlson more scoring chances this season, which is a positive, but Fantasy managers need to see it first before trusting him in most formats.

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