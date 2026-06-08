2026 Outlook: Daniel Jones

Jones is returning to Indianapolis and will be the Colts' starting QB as soon as he is fully recovered from the torn Achilles he suffered in December. As of early June, Jones' Week 1 availability is still a bit of a mystery, so we are not suggesting that you draft him in one-quarterback leagues. Jones was a top-eight QB for the first half of 2025, with 4.3 of his 22.6 Fantasy points per game coming on the ground. We expect much less rushing coming off the injury and we would expect some regression from his career-high 8.1 yards per pass attempt, even if he were completely healthy. While the team brought Alec Pierce back, Michael Pittman was dealt to the Steelers, so Jones' receiving corps took at least a small hit in the offseason. Once Jones is 100%, he should be a solid QB2 in most formats.

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