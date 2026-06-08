2026 Outlook: Darnell Mooney

Mooney joined the Giants in the offseason, and he'll battle Malachi Fields and Darius Slayton for the WR2 role behind Malik Nabers. With Isaiah Likely and Cam Skattebo also on the team, we don't expect the WR2 role to have a huge value, but if Malik Nabers misses the beginning of the season, whoever wins that job could have a hot start. Mooney is coming off the worst year of his career, with a 44% catch rate, 38.9% success rate, and a paltry 6.2 yards per target. It is possible his time as a productive wide receiver in the NFL has already ended. He's a late-round pick, if he gets drafted at all.

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