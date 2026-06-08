2026 Outlook: David Montgomery

Montgomery has an excellent opportunity to be a sleeper in 2026 after being traded to the Texans. He's not the most traditional sleeper as he's not young in RB terms, he doesn't profile as a traditional receiving back, and he joins a backfield with a rookie in Woody Marks who impressed in 2025, but when you unpack the rest of his profile, it's easy to see the upside. The Texans have upgraded their offensive line both via the draft and in free agency, adding multiple key starters, and they showed signs of moving to a run-heavy approach in 2025. Montgomery scored double-digit rushing touchdowns in four consecutive seasons and remains one of the league's most reliable TD producers. He figures to be the red zone back in Houston and is less likely to cede touches in the scoring area now that he's removed himself from Jahmyr Gibbs. Montgomery is an excellent value pick outside the top 50 with upside if he gets into the double-digit TD range for a fifth consecutive season.

Add CBS Sports on Google Join the Conversation