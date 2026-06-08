2026 Outlook: Davis Allen

Allen is part of a crowded tight end room for the Rams, and he is not worth drafting in the majority of leagues this season. Los Angeles has Tyler Higbee, Colby Parkinson, Terrance Ferguson and Max Klare ahead of Allen on the depth chart, and it will be hard for Allen to make plays on a consistent basis, barring an injury. In 2025, Allen had 24 catches for 208 yards and three touchdowns on 33 targets, but it will be hard for him to dramatically increase those stats if everyone is healthy. The good news is the Rams like to use a lot of multiple-tight-end sets. The bad news is Allen is low on the depth chart, and we don't expect him to make a significant Fantasy contribution in most formats in 2026.

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