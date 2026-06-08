2026 Outlook: Deebo Samuel

Once Samuel lands with a team, Fantasy managers will think back to his first five games of 2025 and give him a shot with a late-round pick. With Washington, Samuel averaged an outstanding 17.7 PPR points (and 11.7 non-PPR points) on 7.6 targets per game through Week 5 with Washington. After that, his season fell apart (9.1 PPR points per game on 5.2 targets per game) as Terry McLaurin returned and the Commanders' offense spiraled downward. If the 30-year-old Samuel can carve out a familiar role in an offense where he'll get targets and carries, then he's worth potentially using as a starter to begin the season.

Add CBS Sports on Google Join the Conversation