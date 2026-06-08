Even when Singletary had a decent role in the 10 games Cam Skattebo missed last season, he only averaged 10.9 and 9.8 PPR points per game. That's not great, but that's the spot the 29-year-old finds himself in with the Giants. Until he lands meaningful playing time, Fantasy managers shouldn't consider drafting Singletary.
2026 Outlook: Devin Singletary
2026 fantasy player outlook for Devin Singletary, RB, New York Giants
By CBS Sports Staff
• 1 min read
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Devin Singletary Fantasy Outlook
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