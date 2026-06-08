2026 Outlook: Dillon Gabriel

While Cleveland goes through a quarterback competition, Dillon Gabriel appears to be on the outside looking in. Gabriel made six starts for the Browns in 2025 and completed only 58.9% of his passes while averaging a measly 5.1 yards per attempt in those six games. His 5.8-yard aDOT would have been last in the NFL had he qualified. There is no need to draft Gabriel in any leagues unless he earns playing time.

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