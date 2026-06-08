2026 Outlook: Drew Allar

A third-round pick in the 2026 NFL Draft, Allar will battle to be the primary backup for Aaron Rodgers. He is not worth drafting outside of Dynasty leagues. Allar came to Penn State as an elite five-star prospect but never lived up to the hype. The Steelers are attempting to rebuild his mechanics and get the most out of him. Allar has great size and arm strength and an impressive high school pedigree, so it wouldn't be a shock to see him put it together at the NFL level. Contributing in 2026 seems like a long shot, but keep his potential in mind if you play in Dynasty leagues.

Add CBS Sports on Google Join the Conversation