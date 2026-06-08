2026 Outlook: Drew Lock

Lock is once again a backup quarterback in Seattle, and he's not worth drafting in Fantasy leagues this year. Sam Darnold remains the starter for the Seahawks, and Lock will compete with Jalen Milroe to be second on the depth chart. The only way Lock would be Fantasy relevant in 2026 is if Darnold had to miss any time. Should that happen, then you can add Lock off the waiver wire in Superflex and two-quarterback leagues. It's unlikely that Lock will make an impact in one-quarterback leagues this season.

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