2026 Outlook: Dylan Laube

Laube is expected to be the No. 3 running back for the Raiders this season behind Ashton Jeanty and Mike Washington Jr., and Laube has minimal Fantasy value in that role. Laube is not worth drafting in the majority of leagues. In 2025, Laube played just 27 offensive snaps and finished with seven carries for 9 yards and three catches for 18 yards on four targets. He did contribute on special teams with 33 kickoffs for 855 yards. You can consider Laube as an option in leagues that reward points for special teams, but we don't expect him to make much of an impact on offense in 2026 as long as Jeanty and Washington are healthy.

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