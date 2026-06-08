2026 Outlook: Dylan Sampson

Sampson could be worth a late-round pick in Fantasy drafts, particularly in PPR leagues. Sampson led all running backs (minimum 30 targets) in yards per route run last season and notched 33 catches while rarely playing on third down. With Cleveland's 2025 third-down back Jerome Ford moving on to the Commanders, the role is up for grabs in 2026. That role alone could make Sampson a bye-week replacement in PPR leagues, but there is also a chance that Sampson ends up as the primary handcuff for Quinshon Judkins. Sampson is not a must-draft player, but there is certainly some appeal in the later rounds. He could also be used on kick returns and therefore, be slightly more valuable if your league counts return yards.

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