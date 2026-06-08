2026 Outlook: Elijah Arroyo

Arroyo had a disappointing rookie season in 2025, and we'll see if he can improve his production in his sophomore campaign. He's not worth drafting in the majority of leagues, but he could be someone to add off the waiver wire as the year goes on. Last season, Arroyo had 15 catches for 179 yards and one touchdown on 26 targets in 13 games. The second-round pick from Miami played behind A.J. Barner for most of the season, and Arroyo should open 2026 behind Barner once again. We'll see if Arroyo earns more targets this season, and hopefully, he'll be more productive. With more opportunities, Arroyo could turn into a low-end starter in deeper Fantasy leagues.

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