2026 Outlook: Evan Engram

Engram should remain the primary tight end for the Broncos this season, but he's not worth drafting in the majority of leagues. Engram had a down year in his first season in Denver in 2025 with 50 catches for 461 yards and one touchdown on 76 targets. The Broncos also added two tight ends in the NFL Draft with Justin Joly in the fifth round and Dallen Bentley in Round 7. Neither should have a big role this year, but Engram also has to face competition in the receiving corps with the addition of Jaylen Waddle via trade from Miami. Along with Courtland Sutton, Troy Franklin, Marvin Mims and Pat Bryant, there are a lot of mouths to feed in Denver. And Engram, given his lack of production in 2025, doesn't appear to be a priority in the offense heading into the season. At best, you can add Engram off the waiver wire if he starts the year playing well.

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