2026 Outlook: Gardner Minshew

Minshew signed a one-year deal with Arizona this season, and he will compete with rookie Carson Beck to be the No. 2 quarterback behind Jacoby Brissett. It wouldn't be a surprise to see Minshew start for the Cardinals at some point this season, depending on how Brissett plays, but Beck could easily step in ahead of Minshew if Arizona wants to let the rookie get reps in 2026. We don't recommend drafting Minshew in the majority of leagues, but he could be a waiver-wire option in Superflex and two-quarterback formats if he starts at any point this year.

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