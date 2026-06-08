2026 Outlook: Giants

On paper, the Giants might have one of the best defenses in the entire league. They added rookie linebacker Arvell Reese and cornerback Colton Hood, and also signed five potential starters via free agency, most notably linebacker Tremaine Edmunds and defensive tackle D.J. Reader. This is on top of already rostering three very good pass rushers in Brian Burns, Abdul Carter and Kayvon Thibodeaux, as well as quality defensive backs Paulson Adebo and Jevon Holland. Last year's defense underwhelmed, registering 39 sacks and 15 takeaways with just two touchdowns. Under the guidance of new head coach John Harbaugh and given the influx of new talent, the defense should improve. However, your best bet is to wait on them to prove worthy of your lineup, especially since they open the 2026 season versus Dallas and at the Rams -- that Week 3 game against the Titans with the Cardinals, Commanders, Saints and Texans following them might be the time to get them on your squad.

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