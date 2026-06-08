2026 Outlook: Hunter Henry

Henry's 10.5 PPR point average in 2025 was his highest since arriving in New England in 2021. That was thanks to his seven touchdowns and a career-high 768 yards. This was the byproduct of Josh McDaniels' offense combined with a lack of star power at wide receiver. Things won't stay that way in New England as the Pats added A.J. Brown and Romeo Doubs, rendering Henry a lower target option. The matchup against the Seahawks in Week 1 isn't particularly favorable (it wasn't in the Super Bowl), meaning you might not even keep Henry on your roster if you draft him. The odds of him repeating his Fantasy glory from 2025 seem low.

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