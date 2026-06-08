2026 Outlook: Isaac Guerendo

Guerendo will compete for a role in San Francisco's backfield, but he has minimal Fantasy value this season. Guerendo is not worth drafting in the majority of leagues. Christian McCaffrey remains the lead running back for San Francisco, and Guerendo will compete with Jordan James and Kaelon Black for backup duties. The winner of that battle could be an important Fantasy asset as a handcuff since McCaffrey turns 30 in June and just had 450 total touches in 2025. But it also could be a committee if McCaffrey were to miss any time. We'll keep an eye on what happens in training camp, but Guerendo has to prove he's healthy after suffering a torn pectoral in May. He could emerge as a lottery ticket during the year if he's No. 2 on the depth chart in San Francisco.

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