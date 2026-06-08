2026 Outlook: Isaac TeSlaa

At one point at the end of November of his rookie season, TeSlaa had caught a touchdown pass on 60% of his receptions. That stat underscored his upside and unique ability in red-zone packages while also confirming his lack of involvement in the offense. TeSlaa caught six touchdowns as a rookie on just 16 receptions despite seeing just 27 targets. At nearly 6-foot-4, he presents a unique red zone threat for the Lions, and if he can expand his role to more than 1.9 targets per game in 2026, he will be one of the biggest Fantasy sleepers in 2026. An injury to Williams or St. Brown could help TeSlaa emerge as a consistent WR2, and he is one of the biggest upside targets to watch at the end of drafts or on the early waiver wire.

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