2026 Outlook: Isaiah Davis

Davis figures to contribute as the Jets' passing-downs back in 2026, barely putting him on the Fantasy radar. New Jets playcaller Frank Reich has embraced running backs in this role previously, dialing up anywhere from 3.4 to 6.6 targets per game for them. At minimum, it gives Davis a chance at a handful of PPR points every week (he averaged 4.4 on 1.8 targets per game in 2025 without Reich). You could consider him with a very late selection as a desperation bench RB in the deepest of full-PPR leagues, though he shouldn't be considered a handcuff to Breece Hall since the Jets also have Braelon Allen and could use him more if Hall were to miss time.

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