2026 Outlook: J.J. McCarthy

McCarthy entered last season as a sleeper for many in large part due to a combination of his draft pedigree, the success a slew of quarterbacks before him had in Kevin O'Connell's scheme, and the wide receiver corps the Vikings put on the field. In turn, McCarthy struggled to keep the offense in rhythm in a way previously unknown to O'Connell's scheme. He dealt with injuries and an inability to throw accurately to all areas of the field, and he did not distinguish himself from reserve QB Carson Wentz. Still, McCarthy did manage to cash in on three top-12 finishes in nine games started due in large part to what he offers as a scrambler. Despite averaging just 163.2 passing yards per game and throwing for 11 touchdowns, he added four rushing touchdowns. McCarthy will compete with Kyler Murray to earn the starting job in Minnesota. If he wins the job in camp, a case can be made with another year in the system that he has just as much Fantasy upside as any QB2.

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