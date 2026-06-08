2026 Outlook: Jahan Dotson

Dotson won't be worth rostering in Fantasy unless he emerges as a top target-earner for the Falcons this year. He's one of three new receivers on the roster meant to replace Darnell Mooney in Kevin Stefanski's version of the West Coast offense. Dotson has never caught more than 49 passes in a season, nor totaled more than 525 yards. It will take other pass-catchers losing playing time for Dotson to be even remotely Fantasy relevant.

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