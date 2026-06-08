2026 Outlook: Jake Bates

Bates enters the 2026 season as one of the top Fantasy kickers after a strong sophomore campaign with the Lions. Playing in one of the league's highest-scoring offenses gives him a combination of weekly floor and ceiling that few kickers can match. Bates converted 27 field goals and 54 extra points in 2025, and his 7.9 fantasy points per game were fueled by an elite Lions offense that should repeat in 2026.

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