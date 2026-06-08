Ferguson's track record suggests he's a safe Fantasy tight end, and his role in the Dallas offense shouldn't change too much in 2026. He's best described as Dak Prescott's red-zone favorite and short-area security blanket, turning that role into six targets per game in each of his past three seasons. He's hit the 10-point average in full-PPR twice in the past three seasons (the year he didn't, Prescott played just eight games). Most Fantasy managers would rather grab a tight end with upside over the 27-year-old Ferguson, but if you want a tight end with some modest stability for your lineup, then expect Ferguson to make it to at least Round 11 in your draft.
2026 Outlook: Jake Ferguson
2026 fantasy player outlook for Jake Ferguson, TE, Dallas Cowboys
By CBS Sports Staff
• 1 min read
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Jake Ferguson Fantasy Outlook
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