2026 Outlook: James Conner

The offseason has worked out poorly for Conner, who now finds himself in a committee backfield in Arizona. Conner is only worth drafting with a late-round pick in the majority of leagues. The Cardinals signed Tyler Allgeier and spent the No. 3 overall pick in the NFL Draft on Jeremiyah Love. There's a chance Conner is third on the depth chart this season if he remains in Arizona. Ideally, the Cardinals will trade or release Conner to allow him the opportunity for an increased role, and that's something to monitor for the 31-year-old veteran. He's done well for the Cardinals and Fantasy managers during his four-year tenure with the team, averaging at least 15.5 PPR points per game from 2021-24. But he was limited to three games in 2025 due to a foot injury, and it's hard to envision him getting a lot of work in 2026 if everyone is healthy. Barring a trade, Conner should only be considered a Fantasy reserve in the majority of leagues to begin this season.

Add CBS Sports on Google Join the Conversation