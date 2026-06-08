2026 Outlook: Jarquez Hunter

Hunter will compete for a role as the No. 3 running back for the Rams this season behind Kyren Williams and Blake Corum, but Hunter has minimal Fantasy value in that job. He is not worth drafting in the majority of leagues. Hunter did not play in 2025, and Ronnie Rivers was third on the depth chart last season. Keep an eye on what happens in training camp, but neither Hunter nor Rivers will make a Fantasy impact if Williams and Corum are healthy during the season. At best, you can add Hunter off the waiver wire if he were to ever get consistent playing time.

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