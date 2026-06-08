2026 Outlook: Jayden Daniels

Very few quarterbacks have the Fantasy upside that Daniels has, which is why he'll get taken as a top-six quarterback in pretty much every league (the less passing touchdowns are worth, the sooner he'll go). Round 5 would be the time to target him in one-QB drafts. Why not sooner? Exhibit A is his entire 2025 season: He had one game over 24 Fantasy points (six-point TDs), four more with 19.7 or fewer, and 10 games sidelined with knee, hamstring and elbow injuries. If Daniels can't overcome injuries, then his upside may never be realized again. However, he showed what that upside looked like when he averaged over 30 Fantasy points in his last six games as a rookie, even including a Week 18 dud. Washington's offense will change to a more West Coast-scheme approach under new coordinator David Blough, and receiver Terry McLaurin will be healthy and available for the start of the season -- as will Daniels, for that matter. It's a judgment call for Fantasy managers who are squeamish about taking players with injury concerns - the more risk-averse you are, the more likely you probably won't take Daniels at his ADP, though someone else in your league will.

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