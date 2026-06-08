Skip to Main Content
Football
Football
ChevronDown

2026 Outlook: Jaydon Blue

2026 fantasy player outlook for Jaydon Blue, RB, Dallas Cowboys

By CBS Sports Staff
1 min read
Add CBS Sports on Google

Blue will compete for a spot on the RB depth chart behind Javonte Williams this preseason in Dallas. Blue only got extensive playing time in Week 18 last season, totaling 64 rush yards on 16 carries with a touchdown against a then-inferior Giants defense. If it's clear that he's the primary backup to Williams, then he'll deserve some late-round consideration. But until that's the case, Blue can be left for the waiver wire.

Add CBS Sports on Google
Now Playing
Share Video
Link copied!