2026 Outlook: Jaydon Blue

Blue will compete for a spot on the RB depth chart behind Javonte Williams this preseason in Dallas. Blue only got extensive playing time in Week 18 last season, totaling 64 rush yards on 16 carries with a touchdown against a then-inferior Giants defense. If it's clear that he's the primary backup to Williams, then he'll deserve some late-round consideration. But until that's the case, Blue can be left for the waiver wire.

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