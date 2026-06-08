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2026 Outlook: Jaylin Lane

2026 fantasy player outlook for Jaylin Lane, WR, Washington Commanders

By CBS Sports Staff
1 min read
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Lane will compete for playing time this preseason in Washington. He'll not only have to beat out newcomers Chig Okonkwo and rookie slot receiver Antonio Williams for targets but also former first-rounder Treylon Burks, plus anyone else they acquire for Fantasy. Until something like that happens, Lane can be left on waivers.

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