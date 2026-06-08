2026 Outlook: Jonathon Brooks

Brooks is best viewed as a bench running back who can be drafted starting in Round 10. The first question is whether he can get back to 100% health; the second is whether he can stay on the field. Brooks missed the first half of his rookie year with an ACL injury he suffered in college, then suffered another ACL tear that cost him all of 2025. He's had 18 months to recover from that second surgery, and now we wait to see how close he is to the player the Panthers drafted 46th overall back in 2024. It is worth remembering that Brooks had 1,425 total yards and 11 touchdowns as a 20-year-old at Texas, and averaged 6.2 yards per carry for his college career. If he is 100%, he will be in a committee with Chuba Hubbard at worst and could wrestle the starting job away from the veteran.

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