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2026 Outlook: Justice Hill

2026 fantasy player outlook for Justice Hill, RB, Baltimore Ravens

By CBS Sports Staff
1 min read
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Hill is the primary passing-downs back for a Ravens team that doesn't pass much. That role does not give him much Fantasy value, but with running back Keaton Mitchell signing with the Chargers this offseason, Hill could be the primary handcuff for Derrick Henry. It's also possible he could split carries with Rasheen Ali or rookie Adam Randall in the event of a Henry injury. Bottom line: Hill is probably not worth drafting outside of deep leagues, but he could be a must-add player if Derrick Henry misses time.

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