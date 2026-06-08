2026 Outlook: KC Concepcion

An exciting and talented first-round pick out of Texas A&M, Concepcion is a great late-round snag after the 100th pick in your Fantasy drafts. Concepcion could emerge as Cleveland's top option in the passing game. He totaled 919 receiving yards and nine touchdowns with the Aggies last season and should have had a lot more production if not for some inaccurate deep balls from his quarterback. He can run by people and make them miss in the open field. Every season, we get a handful of late-round wide receivers who become top-24 options, with a couple of rookies typically in this group. Concepcion might be the most likely rookie WR drafted after the 100th pick (if he lasts that long) to become a must-start option. There is a downside: Concepcion struggled with drops in college, and he could have some target competition from Jerry Jeudy and fellow rookie Denzel Boston. The Browns' passing game could also be quite bad in 2026. But you could have made arguments against Ladd McConkey and Brian Thomas Jr. in their rookie seasons, and look at how that turned out. Betting on a talent like Concepcion is never a bad idea.

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