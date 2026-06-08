2026 Outlook: Kendrick Bourne

Bourne signed with the Cardinals this offseason, and he will be the No. 3 receiver in Arizona behind Marvin Harrison Jr. and Michael Wilson. Bourne is not worth drafting in the majority of leagues. In 2025 with the 49ers, Bourne had 37 catches for 551 yards and no touchdowns on 53 targets, and he averaged 5.8 PPR points per game. He will struggle for consistent targets on the Cardinals behind Harrison, Wilson and Trey McBride, and we don't expect Bourne to make a significant Fantasy impact in 2026, barring an injury.

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