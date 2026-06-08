2026 Outlook: Kenneth Walker

We saw the best of Walker in the NFL playoffs for Seattle when Zach Charbonnet (knee) was injured in the divisional round against San Francisco. Including that game, Walker scored at least 18.1 PPR points in all three postseason games for the Seahawks, and he averaged 24.9 PPR points over that span. To put that in perspective, Christian McCaffrey was the No. 1 non-quarterback in 2025 at 24.5 PPR points per game. While we don't expect Walker to be that successful in 2026 with the Chiefs, the potential for a big season is definitely there. Kansas City struggled to run the ball in 2025 and was No. 25 in rushing yards. The Chiefs might need to lean on Walker, especially with Patrick Mahomes (knee) coming off a significant injury. Walker will likely share work with some combination of Brashard Smith, Emmett Johnson and Emari Demercado, but Walker should dominate touches when healthy. He has dealt with injuries in his career and was limited to 11 games in 2024. He played a full season in 2025 and finished the regular season with 221 carries for 1,027 yards and five touchdowns and 31 catches for 282 yards on 36 targets, and he averaged 15.7 PPR points per game. In his career, Walker has 37 games with at least 13 carries, including the playoffs. Over that span, Walker has averaged 16.6 PPR points per game. There's a chance for a huge season here for Walker, and he's worth drafting toward the end of Round 2 or beginning of Round 3 in the majority of leagues.

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