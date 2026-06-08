2026 Outlook: Kimani Vidal

Vidal will compete with Keaton Mitchell to be the No. 2 running back for the Chargers this season behind Omarion Hampton. We'll see who wins that battle in training camp, and either Vidal or Mitchell will be worth a late-round pick as a handcuff. Vidal was Hampton's backup in 2025, and Vidal did well when Hampton was out with a foot injury. Vidal had eight games last season with at least 10 total touches, and he scored at least 11.4 PPR points in five of those outings. We hope Hampton doesn't miss any time this season, but Vidal could be a vital bench stash in case Hampton gets hurt again in 2026. But first, we have to see if Vidal is No. 2 on the depth chart ahead of Mitchell.

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