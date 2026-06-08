2026 Outlook: Kyle Juszczyk

Juszczyk is once again the starting fullback for the 49ers, but he has minimal Fantasy value in that role. Juszczyk is not worth drafting in any Fantasy leagues. In 2025, Juszczyk had two carries for minus-3 yards and caught 24 passes for 213 yards and two touchdowns on 28 targets. He has averaged 5.1 PPR points per game or less in all nine years with San Francisco, and we don't expect his role to change this season, barring something drastic.

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