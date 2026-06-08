2026 Outlook: Kyle Monangai

Monangai averaged 8.6 PPR points per game as a rookie in 2025, but that doesn't tell the full story of his impressive debut season. In the two games where he received a full workload (more than 15 carries), Monangai finished as the RB3 and RB5, respectively. One of those games came against a top-ranked Eagles defense. Although he is blocked by D'Andre Swift, Monangai could earn more of a 1B role in 2026 and provide back-end flex appeal on a weekly basis. However, he's one of the single-best handcuff running backs to draft because if Swift were to get hurt, Monangai provides top-five RB upside on a weekly basis. Overall, he's more valuable in deep leagues and best-ball formats than standard redraft leagues.

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