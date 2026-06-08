2026 Outlook: Kyle Pitts

Pitts is viewed as a disappointment after being taken in the top five of the NFL Draft, but his 3,579 receiving yards rank fourth at the position since he joined the Falcons. Stop me if you have heard this before, but this could be the best year of his career. New head coach Kevin Stefanski runs one of the most tight-end-friendly offenses in the NFL and has given his tight ends an average of 167 targets per season over the last three years. The key to a true breakout will be Pitts topping his career high of five touchdowns, because the targets and receptions are coming. Expect a lower aDOT for Pitts and potentially his best YAC totals ever, because that is what Stefanski's offense does. You can start looking for him in drafts as early as Round 6.

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