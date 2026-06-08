Davis will compete for a spot on the RB depth chart behind Javonte Williams this preseason in Dallas. He had three games last year with 10-plus PPR points, getting 10-plus touches in two of them and averaging 5.5 yards per rush in those three. If it's clear that he's the primary backup to Williams, then he'll deserve some late-round consideration. But until that's the case, Davis can be left for the waiver wire.
2026 Outlook: Malik Davis
2026 fantasy player outlook for Malik Davis, RB, Dallas Cowboys
By CBS Sports Staff
• 1 min read
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Malik Davis Fantasy Outlook
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